Support local businesses this weekend at Northampton mini market where ‘anything goes’

This weekend provides the next opportunity to support Northampton’s local businesses at a ‘mini market’ where the organiser says “anything goes”.

The Mini Market is held at T’s Coffee in Pitsford Quarry, a popular location which is now the permanent home of The Courtyard Creperie – the organisers of the event.

The Courtyard Creperie was set up by Savour the Flavour Catering and the team serves freshly prepared sweet and savoury crepes from their bespoke trailer.

This month’s mini market is taking place from 10am until 3pm this Sunday (August 6) at T's Coffee in Pitsford Quarry.

What started as six weeks of offering crepes at Brampton Grange during the pandemic has now expanded into Bela Kacsmarik and Tracey Onley’s thriving hospitality business.

At the start of May this year, The Courtyard Creperie took up the offer of having a permanent home in the cafe area of T’s Coffee – somewhere they would regularly pop-up in the converted horsebox they operate from.

Now, they host both the ‘Food Fair at T’s Coffee’ on the last Sunday of each month and the ‘Mini Market’ on the first Sunday of each month.

The Mini Market was the first of the two events to be set up, with the aim of supporting independent, non-foodie businesses.

The Courtyard Creperie, which organises the Mini Markets at T's Coffee, will be serving their sweet and savoury crepes this weekend.

“Anything goes at the mini markets,” organiser Tracey previously told this newspaper.

Here are the local businesses you’ll be supporting if you visit the Mini Market this weekend…

Amalfi Flowers – a family-run florist aiming to provide quality flowers at an affordable price no matter the occasion. Just one look at their social media pages and you can see the variety of high quality bouquets and spreads they create.

Nothing or Something – this independent business is owned by Liza, who produces arts and crafts. Her unique art has been available to shop at a few craft markets and is coming to T’s Coffee’s Mini Market this Sunday.

Love Blondies Brownies – these sweet treats will be available to indulge this weekend. The business’ loaded blondies, brownies and other creations are made to order and there is a wide selection of flavours to choose from.

Rachel Dennis, an independent consultant of Neal’s Yard Remedies – Rachel Dennis can often be found at different markets across the town, and she is bringing her knowledge of Neal’s Yard Remedies to Pitsford Quarry. She is an independent consultant of cruelty-free, ethical and sustainable products.

Tropic Addict Club – Sherilee Freshwater shares her love of tropics, in the hope of creating a healthier and greener world. She hopes that the powerful, purposeful and planet-protective products will make a difference.

Rock N Roll Refill – This business is a county-wide mobile eco shop offering a refill delivery service. Rock N Roll Refill is a regular at T’s Coffee’s Mini Market, as a firm customer favourite.

Leather Craft by Catalin Neagu – Catalin will be sharing products created using his leather craftsmanship. From handbags and purses to belt and glasses cases, Catalin will have something for everyone.