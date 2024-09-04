Support group for fathers and male carers with SEND children will now host monthly ‘social cafe’ meetups

A vital support group for fathers and male carers of children with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) will now host monthly ‘social cafe’ meetups.

SENDS 4 Dad, which will celebrate its decade anniversary in December this year, was founded by Paul Meadows.

During that time, the group has pushed the important message that “it is society that disables SEND children and they need to be taught to appreciate themselves”.

By providing fathers with tips, advice and a supportive network of people experiencing the same as them, it has allowed some families to stay together and improved men’s mental health.

More fathers and male carers continue to join, form close bonds, and find comfort in the fact they know what each other are going through.

The latest development for the group is the ‘Brew-tiful Bromance’ social cafe, which will be held each month at The Coach Inn at Delapre Abbey.

Fathers and male carers are invited for a free cup of tea or coffee, and the chance to form friendships while taking part in fun activities – such as card and board games, walks, crafts, reading, or simply having a much-needed chat.

The hope is that further cafes will open across the county in the future, with the first three at Delapre Abbey planned from 1pm until 3pm on September 21, October 19 and November 30.

“It’s about finding opportunities for dads to get together with a focus on being social rather than support,” Paul told the Chronicle & Echo. “Support makes people think they have to have a problem.”

Over the years, Paul has noticed that those with similar interests have begun organising their own events and get-togethers. It is hoped that the new social cafe will continue to encourage this, and enable other like-minded people to join the fun.

“It’s about the loneliness that a dad can feel,” said Paul. “It’s hard to find others experiencing similar situations.”

The founder shared it can be difficult to find people who understand that plans may change at the last minute to facilitate their child – and he hopes the social cafe will help to “break down the feelings of isolation” that this can create.

SENDS 4 Dad is pleased to be partnering with Delapre Abbey on this latest project, to offer something that will make people happy.

Paul hopes this will have a knock-on effect to other parts of the attendees’ lives, as a “little bit of joy goes a long way” during challenging times as a SEND parent.

“We keep it all buried in and this can have an affect on our mental health and family relationships,” said Paul. “There is a higher rate of divorce and breakdown in families with SEND children.”

Funding has continued to prove a challenge for SENDS 4 Dad, and the founder shared they are short of £4,000 they would typically spend on organising events.

Anyone interested in sponsoring, volunteering or fundraising for the group is encouraged to get in touch – as times are getting “harder and harder”.

The group is approaching its 10-year anniversary in December, and Paul hopes to see SENDS 4 Dad established as a charity to open up funding opportunities.

For more information, visit SENDS 4 Dad’s Facebook page here.