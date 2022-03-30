Superheroes assemble at Wicksteed Park charity fun run for Northamptonshire hospitals

Northamptonshire residents are being invited to wear their hearts on their sleeves and their pants over their trousers at a super fun superhero-inspired charity event.

Raising money for the Northamptonshire Health Charity – that supports three county NHS trusts – the Superhero Family Fun Run will take place at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

Open to all ages and abilities, the 5km event will be taking place from 10am on Sunday, July 3. It can be a fun day out for all of the family, including four-legged friends.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Superhero fun run takes place at Wicksteed Park

A spokesman for the Northamptonshire Health Charity said: “As we well know, not all superheroes wear capes and this July you can be a superhero yourself by taking part in Northamptonshire Health Charity’s first-ever Superhero Family Fun Run at Wicksteed Park in Kettering.

“Northamptonshire Health Charity is the independent charity supporting three local NHS trusts in Northamptonshire by funding projects and initiatives above and beyond what the NHS provides. The charity’s mission is to enhance patient care and experience and support NHS staff wellbeing.”

There will be prizes handed out to the best dressed heroes – either in the traditional comic book style or as heroes from real life such as NHS workers, teachers or delivery drivers.

The spokesman added: “Whether you choose to run, jog or walk the distance you will all be superheroes to our local NHS teams.

"Whether you are Superman, Wonder Woman or dressed as one of our NHS Heroes, it is a great opportunity to celebrate all key workers throughout the Covid pandemic so you are encouraged to dress up as your favourite postie, bin man or shop worker. However, there is no obligation to dress up if it isn’t your thing.”

Early-bird entry prices are on offer until Easter Monday (April 18) and are priced at adult £13, child (5-15) £8, family ticket (2 adults, 2 children) £38 and under 5s and dogs free.

While all proceeds from the entry fees will go towards the charity’s Twinkling Stars appeal for the new maternity bereavement suite at Kettering General Hospital, runners can raise funds for any ward or department at either Kettering General Hospital, Northampton General Hospital, or at one of the community or mental health hospitals under Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust.

All finishers will receive a medal and a bottle of water at the finish line.

As a special treat Wicksteed Park is offering all finishers a discounted entry for a wristband ticket at £15 per person for the rides and attractions for the day.

Northamptonshire Health Charity

As the registered charity for Northampton General Hospital (NGH), Kettering General Hospital (KGH) and Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT), the charity exists to make things better for patients, their families and staff.

It provides funding for equipment, research, training and all of those extras that help to comfort people when in hospital.