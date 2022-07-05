A Northampton couple, who were hoping to exceed their fundraising target of £10,000, have now made a total of £15,090.

Phil and Sue Adkins, from Delapre, have been running Sue’s Afternoon Tea annually since 2018 and this year raised £5,350 for the Talbot Butler cancer ward at Northampton General Hospital.

Phil said: “It was absolutely wonderful and everything went as well as possible.

“We thoroughly enjoyed ourselves and now have a feeling of total elation at a job well done.”

The highlight of their weekend was “seeing so many people together, laughing and enjoying the occasion”.

Many of the 103 people they hosted in their back garden had not seen each other since last year as there had not been the opportunity, says Phil.

The number of groups who come back each year increases every time, and visitors save the date to ensure they can make it.

However, after the Platinum Jubilee fell at the same time the event would usually be held and the date was changed, numbers were lower than anticipated – so Phil and Sue are even happier to have exceeded their £10,000 target.

Talking about the cancer ward, Phil said: “They’ll be delighted with the money. We plan to go down there in a couple of weeks to present the cheque and meet the sister on the ward.”

After everything went to plan, there was “a release of pressure when [they] put the last plate of food on the table” and could enjoy the day with those who attended.

They were also pleased to receive positive feedback that people were “so happy” with what they had received.

To their delight, the weather also stayed mostly dry – and despite one unlucky man, who had water fall on him after it collected on the gazebo, everyone remained outside.

The couple say they could not have made their fifth event a success without the support of their friends, family and those who attended, bought raffle tickets, and made donations.

“So many people are so generous,” said Phil.

