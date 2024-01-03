“I give back to the community and quite often it’s at no cost. As much as that's difficult as finances are tight, it lets people know you are there for them”

A successful Northampton business owner has spoken out about the importance of “adapting to survive” in 2024.

Phillip Lyman is the owner of Driftwood Vintage Furniture in Cecil Road, which he first set up alongside his brother seven years ago.

It began when they painted some furniture for their own homes before listing items on their social media page, which had an “absolutely crazy” response.

Phillip Lyman, the founder and owner of Driftwood Vintage Furniture.

With a clear need for a business like Driftwood, the brothers set out on their new venture – before Phillip continued on his own when the location and pandemic caused his brother to take a step back.

When asked why then was the right time to set up the business, Phillip said: “There was a sheer demand for good quality, locally sourced items. It was also the price of buying pre-owned furniture compared to new.”

Though he believes the business has been positively received by the Northampton community in many ways over the past seven years, Phillip is passionate about the fact that “to survive you have to adapt”.

“We’re entering a new era for small businesses,” he said.

The business, in Cecil Road, was first established seven years ago.

Talking about the importance of customers continuing to shop with local independents now the new year has arrived, Phillip said it is these businesses that contribute to the community financially and with events that benefit everyone.

He added: “Without this revenue, independents can’t sustain for much longer. We can’t compete with big businesses as they’ve got the finances and systems that cater directly to the customers.

“We need to offer community projects and events to put ourselves on the map and make it difficult for people to forget about us.”

Phillip and the Driftwood Vintage Furniture team have continued to adapt to survive, and one of their latest additions has been creative workshops to improve mental health.

The workshops have been hosted on a small scale over the past year to test the waters as to whether there is a niche and demand for them.

“People are more willing to pay for a physical experience than items for their home,” said Phillip. “They have said it is just what they need for their mental health. Times can be stressful.”

The business owner is proud that the sessions provide attendees with the chance to come together with friends, family or strangers to do something different, learn a new skill and socialise.

When asked what sets him and his business apart from competitors, Phillip added: “I go the extra mile. I give back to the community and quite often it’s at no cost. As much as that's difficult as finances are tight, it lets people know you are there for them.”

Phillip believes the key to running a successful business in today’s market is adapting to the world and economy around you, and being reactive to factors like the pandemic and the cost of living crisis.

“These are massive strains we’ve never experienced before,” he added.

With “massive changes” on the horizon for Driftwood Vintage Furniture in 2024, he urges anyone interested to keep an eye on their social media platforms.