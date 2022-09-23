Successful celebration for u3a’s 40th anniversary – as Mayor of Northampton impressed by variety

An event was held in the Guildhall on Thursday (September 22) to celebrate the 40th anniversary of an organisation that brings older individuals together.

The University of the Third Age, better known as u3a, offers a wide variety of activities for people to sign up to – with 100 groups across Northampton.

The three-hour event saw u3a Northampton welcome 50 new members, and the team were pleased with the constant stream of people coming to find out more.

The Mayor of Northampton, Dennis Meredith (pictured right), and Vice Lord Lieutenant Morcea Walker (pictured left) stopped by to visit the event.

Sue Shurville chair of u3a Northampton said: “The event went as well as we could have hoped. We were thrilled to bits.

“It was a lively, colourful and friendly afternoon, with lots of people interested in what we have to offer and wanting to celebrate the groups.”

There were demonstrations from many of the groups, including tai chi, country dancers, ballroom dancers, ukulele, and the musical performing group on recorders.

Sue said: “They both enjoyed it and seemed very impressed by the variety of what activities are available to our members.”

The chair says the work the u3a does is “very important”, as it gives those who may be recently bereaved or retired the opportunity to fill their time with activities.

“It allows people to make a new circle of friends that they may have lost after leaving work, and gives them the opportunity to learn something new,” said Sue.

“Our motto is learn, live and laugh.”

There were demonstrations from many of the groups, including tai chi, country dancers, ballroom dancers, ukulele, and the musical performing group on recorders. Pictured here are the ukulele performers.

Sue only became chair a year ago, but has been a u3a member for around 10 years, and was both “relieved and tearful” with how much of a success the event was.

The seven-person organising team, along with the committee, had been working to bring the celebration to life since May, and they were pleased to see it all come together on the day.

As a result of their hard work, many people from across the town now know the u3a exists and that there is something for everyone if you choose to become a member.