Success for men’s cancer awareness evening at Northampton Waitrose store

Last Thursday (November 17) saw an awareness evening for prostate and testicular cancer take place at a Northampton Waitrose store, which was a huge success, according to organisers.

The event, held at Waitrose in Harborough Road, was supported by Oddballs Testicular Cancer Charity and the Northampton Prostate Support Group.

The organiser, Marion Chown, has been an employee at the store for the past 31 years and as a breast cancer survivor herself, has organised many fundraising and awareness events over the years – and now it was the turn of a men’s evening.

Organiser Marion Chown, Northampton Town Football Club midfielder Marc Leonard to her right, and a number of employees from Waitrose in Harborough Road.

Money was also raised last Friday (November 18) in store, and the total currently sits at £405 from selling cakes, a raffle, and staff members buying ribbon badges made by Marion. This is being split between Oddballs and Cancer Research.

Marion said: “It went so well after being worried no one was going to turn up. It was packed and every table in the cafe had someone sitting at it. There were people of all ages which we were really pleased with.”

The main takeaway from the evening was among the younger men who attended, and they were encouraged to regularly examine themselves and openly talk about their experiences. Elliot from Oddballs educated them on how to properly check their bodies.

Many also did not know the Northampton Prostate Support Group existed and Marion says those who came along took the opportunity to talk to their representative, Richard, who was in attendance.

Richard also set up a table in Waitrose last week for people to seek advice. Although he was not there to collect donations, he made more than £100 selling badges and people took the chance to speak openly about their experiences.

Comedian Tony Howes, who lives in Northampton and is a regular customer at Waitrose in Harborough Road, heard the event was taking place and wanted to make an appearance. He lives with prostate cancer and did an “amusing” comedy routine about his experiences.

“It was a last minute addition to what we had planned but it made the evening,” said Marion. “He even revealed his scar to show the reality of what he has been through.”

The organiser understands the difficult economic times we are facing and was really pleased with the generosity from the Waitrose employees who donated to the cause. Marion said: “Anything the charities receive will be put to good use on medication, treatment or equipment. They appreciate anything and everything.”

Marc Leonard, a midfielder for Northampton Town Football Club, even made an appearance to support the cause, had photos taken, and signed programmes – which went down a storm with the Cobblers fans at the event.

As the plans for the evening began before the pandemic, Marion described it as a “relief” for it to finally have happened as “the need for men to seek help and gain awareness is still just as important”.

After getting the Christmas period out of the way, Marion hopes to plan another awareness event next year as “we all know someone affected by cancer”.