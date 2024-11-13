Success for admirable village craft group at unveiling of horse statue’s Remembrance poppy coat

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

It was a successful day for an admirable village craft group, as a horse statue’s handmade Remembrance Day poppy coat was unveiled after a year-and-a-half of hard work.

Around 10,000 poppies were created to bring this project to life, after Woodford Halse Community Crafting was founded by Hilary Wintersgill more than 18 months ago.

After a resident suggested covering a horse with poppies as part of the village’s Remembrance celebrations, Hilary loved the idea as her father Jim was a jockey.

She then brought together a dream team committee, and poppy patterns were sourced and given out to those interested. Soon after, the knitting and crocheting began.

Around 10,000 poppies were created to bring 'Jim the War Horse' to life, after Woodford Halse Community Crafting was founded by Hilary Wintersgill more than 18 months ago. Photo: Jack Ingham.

With the aid of a grant, donations and fundraising events, the horse sculpture – named Jim the War Horse – was purchased by the group.

Following discussions with Woodford Halse Parish Council, it was agreed that Jim could be a permanent fixture in the village – to be covered with a poppy bodysuit each year to mark Remembrance Day.

The committee was “very humbled” by the community’s support of the project ahead of its unveiling last Thursday (November 7).

More than 150 people were in attendance to see the year-and-a-half of hard work come together and Hilary said: “It was lovely to see so many people supporting us.”

The community unveiling took place last Thursday (November 7). Photo: Jack Ingham.

Councillor Jo Gilford, chairman of West Northamptonshire Council, cut the ribbon and following her speech, she passed Jim the War Horse to Woodford Halse Parish Council.

Chair Paul Blackwell accepted the statue on behalf of the village, before refreshments were enjoyed in a “very packed” Memorial Hall afterwards.

Craft group founder Hilary described Remembrance Sunday in the village as “amazing”. The Royal British Legion and Scouts were joined by nine horses, four ponies and four dogs.

“They all looked magnificent,” said Hilary. “Two of the rugs on the horses were decorated with poppies by a member of the craft group especially for the Remembrance celebrations.”

Jim will now keep his bodysuit on for two weeks, before it is removed, cleaned and safely stored away ready to be used again next year.

“We would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has supported us in making Jim the War Horse the success that he is,” Hilary concluded.

Woodford Halse Community Crafting meets every Thursday from 1pm until 4pm at the Memorial Hall. Anyone is welcome to attend, whether that is for the entire session or for a quick coffee and a chat.

This will carry on now the poppy project is complete and they find something new to focus on.