Subaru driver tragically dies in Desborough following crash
The driver of a Subaru has died after crashing into a tree in Desborough.
Emergency services were called to the scene in Dunkirk Avenue, close to the St Giles’ Close complex at the Paddock Lane junction, at about 4pm yesterday (Thursday, January 25).
Police say they believe the driver of a silver Subaru approached a junction and for unknown reasons his car left the road and collided with a tree.
As a result of the collision, the driver – a man in his 60s - was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.
Officers would like to hear from anyone who may have witnessed the incident or who may have dash cam footage of the car travelling along Dunkirk Avenue prior to the collision, or footage of the collision itself.
Anyone with information is asked to email [email protected] or to call the Drivewatch Hotline on 0800 174615, or Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 24000050521.