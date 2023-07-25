Stylist Jade on route to the Philippines to teach youngsters the art of cut and colour

Jade-Lawri, who works at Daniel Granger Hairdressing in Northampton town centre, is jetting out to the capital Manilla in August and then driving to the ‘Hermann Gmeiner Training Centre’ in Lipa City – where she is volunteering for two weeks to teach wannabe hairdressers from surrounding villages how to colour, cut and style hair.

This is the second year Jade-Lawri has been invited to the Philippines and her first year as Ambassador for the charity at the heart of this project, Shaping Futures.

Jade-Lawri said: “Last year was exciting, humbling and life changing. I met and worked with a host of young adults - people who’d had a really tough start but who were determined to change their lives for the better. This year I’ll be part of the same course and will again be sharing my hairdressing skills with people who want to carve out a new career and avoid the otherwise inescapable poverty.”

Jade-Lawri Jones

Jade-Lawri’s boss Daniel Granger is again offering lots of support and encouragement.

“Daniel is gifting me the time off and paying me while I am volunteering which is just incredible and makes this trip possible,” said Jade-Lawri. “The whole salon team are supporting. They are also donating and encouraging their clients, friends and families to do the same. I’m using my own savings to pay for the hotel I need when I land, and I get free board and lodging while I’m there.”

Everything raised goes to the Shaping Futures project, a charity set up by Schwarzkopf Professional, which is a worldwide social initiative dedicated to teaching disadvantaged youngsters the craft of hairdressing so they can forge a brighter future for themselves.

Daniel Granger added: “We are all really proud of Jade and want to support her so she can in turn support those in the Philippines that really need her help. We are a company committed to giving back and supporting Jade means we are doing our bit to help people in need elsewhere in the world.”