Stunning pictures capture historic event as proclamation of King Charles III read in Northampton

These pictures were taken during the Northamptonshire proclamation of the accession of King Charles III.

The ceremony took place on the steps outside All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (September 11).

Hundreds of onlookers gathered as the High Sherriff of Northamptonshire read the accession proclamation at 1pm. The full ceremony can be watched here.

Prior to the proclamation, a procession took place as MPs, councillors, Northamptonshire judges and more took their places to witness the historic event.

Crowds took part in saying ‘God save the King’, ‘hip hip hooray’ and prayers. Many captured their own footage and pictures of the event, which has not been hold for more than 70 years.

Take a look at the photos below capturing the important Northampton event.

Northamptonshire's proclamation of the accession of King Charles III The proclamation took place on the steps outside All Saints Church in Northampton on Sunday (September 11). Hundreds gathered to witness the historic ceremony.

