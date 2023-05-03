Students to host fundraiser for Little Princess Trust as ‘you don’t realise how much hair matters until you lose it’

A cohort of University of Northampton students are hosting a fundraiser for the Little Princess Trust, as the organiser says “you don’t realise how much hair matters until you lose it”.

The charity provides real hair wigs for children who are suffering, or have suffered, with hair loss.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The second year students from the hair, makeup and prosthetics for stage and screen course at the university are hosting a fundraising event to work towards their silver ‘Changemaker Award’.

The fundraiser is being hosted by the second year students from the hair, makeup and prosthetics for stage and screen course at the University of Northampton.

Tia Bush, who is leading the organisation of the event, says she and her coursemates wanted to utilise the skills they have gained in a way that will have a positive real-world impact.

From 1pm until 5pm on May 19, the students will be offering hair cutting, styling and makeup – as well as face painting, activities for children and refreshments.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Both money and hair donations are welcomed, and any hair donated will be sent to make wigs for those in need.

If attendees do not want to donate their hair or it is not long enough to donate, a cash donation of their choice can be made in exchange for a cut, styling and makeup.

From 1pm until 5pm on May 19, the students will be offering hair cutting, styling and makeup – as well as face painting, activities for children and refreshments.

Tia said: “You don’t realise how much hair matters until you lose it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Every charity is important but this one is especially. You don’t realise the effect hair loss can have.

“Being able to provide children with the option to have hair, as they may have lost theirs through alopecia or cancer, is important to consider.”

The fundraiser will be located in CH306 at the Waterside Campus and any member of the public is welcome to attend.

Signage will be displayed on site to direct attendees to the location and there will be individuals on hand to help if needed.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Children are encouraged to join in as there will be colouring and face painting available, as well as the chance to get their hair braided.

“Come along for what we hope will be a fun afternoon,” said Tia.

It costs £550 to make and provide a wig to someone who needs one, and the students hope to raise a total of £500 – with as many hair donations as possible.