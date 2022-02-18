A group of masters students have slammed the University of Northampton and are threatening to leave over lecturer strikes.

Some lecturers from the university are currently on strike as part of University and College Union's (UCU) national action for fairer wages.

Children's and adolescent's mental health student Sophie Parrish has said the university is 'not providing the service that is expected'.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The University of Northampton

The 29-year-old said: "The tutors across England are on strike at the moment for fairer pay, which is fair enough.

"But we were told this would not impact us at all. But the impact it's having is huge. We can't contact lecturers. Grades are being withheld and delayed.

"We pay £7,000 a year for this masters course. We are at a stage two complaint at the moment. We are taking to the ombudsman because it's getting that ridiculous.

"There has been no communication from the university saying results will be delayed. They didn't arrive in February and we didn't hear until the next day they had not marked our work.

"It's affecting a lot of people's mental health. It's having a big impact on quite a lot of people."

The mother-of-three said she, and other classmates, are now considering leaving the course altogether.

Sophie said: "At this point I am considering leaving. It's not easy doing a masters with three children at home. If I am putting in the hours I expect my results to be there on time.

"When it's delayed with no communication it fills you with anxiety. Quite a few are considering leaving at the moment

"We have contacted the university for a fee reduction because we have paid for a service and we are not receiving it."

A University of Northampton spokesman said: “The national leadership of the University and College Union has called on its members to strike in an ongoing dispute with higher education employers.

"The universities where some members of staff may strike, including Northampton, are doing all they can to mitigate against any disruption this industrial action may cause to students.

"Students who feel they are not satisfied can make a formal complaint and we provide details of the process on our website and our student handbooks.”

UCU general secretary Jo Grady said: "It is incredibly frustrating that UCU members are being forced to walk out again to secure fair pay, conditions and pensions. This unprecedented level of action shows just how angry staff are at their universities' refusal to negotiate properly with us.