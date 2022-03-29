Students at Northampton specialist school clock up volunteering hours including singing with care home residents
The school places importance on pupils engaging as young members of the community
Students from a specialist school in Northampton are participating in many volunteering projects including singing with care home residents.
Cambian Northampton School in Queens Park Parade caters for children aged 11 to 16 with Social, Emotional and Mental Health (SEMH) needs.
Since December 2020, students at the Kingsthorpe school have been involved in initiatives such as fundraising and community projects, as staff place importance on pupils engaging as young members of the community.
Leanne Dodds, headteacher, said: “Developing our students is vital, and having them engaged as young members in our community instils strong character values, while encouraging learning about the joys of giving up of their time in an act of kindness and service to others.
“At Northampton School, we believe that children can begin to focus on the wider world and look into their community with intrigue and be willing to lend a helping hand.
“Our students have had the opportunity to take part in numerous volunteering programmes while taking time to learn more about important aspects of our local community.”
The school has taken part in projects assisting the homeless, including schemes like ‘cooking for the community’.
Students have also hung coats on trees for the homeless to take to keep warm and visited a care home in Northampton to serve tea and cake and sing songs with residents.
This week students will be participating in the Super 60 Challenge for World Autism Acceptance week and next term they will also be hosting a sports fun day in support of Macmillan.