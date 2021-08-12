Store bans Northampton man from entering supermarket after incident in Northampton store

A Northampton man has been banned from entering a supermarket in town after a heated exchange in store.

Ben Fostor, from Ecton Lane, was doing the weekly food shop on Sunday (August 8) at a store in Northampton, with his daughter when he was stopped by a member of staff.

According to the former Billing Aquadrome fairground worker, the store worker said a member of the public had reported him for shoplifting.

Ben, his wife and his daughter. Photo: Leila Coker

The incident descended into a heated exchange between Ben and the member of staff, leaving his daughter 'crying her eyes out', Ben said.

The 32-year-old dad said: "I said to the member of staff, 'I will prove to you now I have not shoplifted', so I stripped down and proved it.

"They chucked me out anyway and barred me for life. I told them, 'you have embarrassed me in front of the whole store'.

Ben claims he was discriminated against as a member of the travellers community.

"I walked back into that store and said, 'see, this is what travellers and gypsies get everywhere we go'."

The father added: "This happens to me a lot. This is not about me. This is proof to my daughter that she can stand up to this. I'm going to fight this to prove we are being listened to."