Store bans Northampton man from entering supermarket after incident in Northampton store
Upset dad claims he was targeted but retailer say they won't tolerate 'threatening or abusive behaviour'
A Northampton man has been banned from entering a supermarket in town after a heated exchange in store.
Ben Fostor, from Ecton Lane, was doing the weekly food shop on Sunday (August 8) at a store in Northampton, with his daughter when he was stopped by a member of staff.
According to the former Billing Aquadrome fairground worker, the store worker said a member of the public had reported him for shoplifting.
The incident descended into a heated exchange between Ben and the member of staff, leaving his daughter 'crying her eyes out', Ben said.
The 32-year-old dad said: "I said to the member of staff, 'I will prove to you now I have not shoplifted', so I stripped down and proved it.
"They chucked me out anyway and barred me for life. I told them, 'you have embarrassed me in front of the whole store'.
Ben claims he was discriminated against as a member of the travellers community.
"I walked back into that store and said, 'see, this is what travellers and gypsies get everywhere we go'."
The father added: "This happens to me a lot. This is not about me. This is proof to my daughter that she can stand up to this. I'm going to fight this to prove we are being listened to."
A store spokesperson said: "We can confirm that we do not tolerate threatening or abusive behaviour towards our store colleagues under any circumstances. We are continuing to investigate this incident internally and are in direct communication with the customer who will be informed of the outcome."