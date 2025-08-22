‘Stop spoiling children’s holiday fun’ - Dismay as housing provider orders removal of paddling pool and trampoline from communal garden on Northampton estate

Parents at a block of flats in Northampton have been left dismayed after a housing provider ordered the removal of a trampoline and paddling pool from a communal garden.

Residents in a block of flats in Park Drive, Kings Heath set up the two pieces of entertainment for children to use during the summer holidays.

However, they received a letter from Northampton Partnership Homes (NPH) - which is the council’s arms-length housing provider - ordering the removal of the items, claiming that they “pose a risk” to the health and safety of residents and the general public.

Councillor Sally Keeble, who represents the Dallington Spencer ward, has called the demand “unfair” and said NPH is “spoiling children’s holiday fun”.

Cllr Keeble said: “This is an unfair demand on residents in this block of flats who just want to provide a safe and fun space for their children.

“Every time I’ve been to this block, the children are out playing happily in the communal garden area.

“Two pieces of play equipment were provided by Wickstead Park, and the rest by the parents. They share the task of filling up the paddling pool which they set up for their children during the hot weather.

“Instead of spoiling the children’s holiday fun, the council should be finding ways to support the parents in building a happy community.”

In the letter sent to residents, NPH said they and West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) would be responsible if an incident occurred. They also said the items stop the estates team from maintaining the area, but residents claim they mow the lawn themselves.

The letter goes on to say the items “reduce” space for other residents and “open up potential issues for other residents following suit and encroaching on parts of NPH managed land for their own use”.

A NPH spokesperson added: “As per our Neighbourhood Management Policy all communal gardens and external areas must be kept clear of obstacles for safety reasons and to allow us to maintain the grounds, this does unfortunately include trampolines and paddling pools.

“There could have been liability issues for NPH if the equipment had not been removed. The gardens are kept clear so that all residents can safely use them.”

The letter also asked parents to “clear the grass area of toys each day”.