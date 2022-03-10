Stolen pet dachshund reunited with overjoyed Irchester family

An Irchester family are 'over the moon' after a much-loved family dog was handed into a Birmingham vet's more than a month after she was stolen from their home.

Miniature dachshund Rosa had been snatched during a burglary from their Baker Crescent home on Sunday, February 6 along with puppy pals Bonnie and Nancy.

Nancy was recovered running loose on Friday (February, 11) in Pembroke Road, Northampton, and returned to the Stock family.Yesterday (March 9), Rosa was reunited with her owners Melissa Stock and children Violet and Ernie who drove to collect her the moment they got the phone call she had been found.

Ernie is reunited with Rosa

Melissa said: "We're over the moon. She hasn't stopped licking us. It's been an emotional rollercoaster. I had a cry this afternoon.

"She's healthy but traumatised and she has been looked after so she hasn't been outside."

Police have been contacted by the family to try to find out what happened to their puppy and to see if they can find their third dog Bonnie.

Melissa said: "What we want now is to get Bonnie home too.

Rosa the puppy has been recovered

"We have all cried, and Nancy is over the moon to be reunited with her sister thank you all so much."

Bonnie, is a standard Dachshund and has a dark red coat - she is microchipped and listed as stolen like her 'sisters'.

Melissa added: "Thank you to everybody who has shared the story."

The Stock family is being supported by charity Beauty's Legacy with founder Lisa Dean helping to co-ordinate the hundreds of calls from members of the public.

Anyone who may have any information regarding this incident is asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101, or alternatively call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555111.

