‘Stoic’ Northampton woman stands by advice to ‘keep going’ as she approaches her 103rd birthday

A “stoic” Northampton woman stands by her advice to “keep going” as she approaches her 103rd birthday on November 15.

Kathleen Faulkner, who lives in St Crispin Retirement Village, was born in London and her mother sadly died just a month after she was born – meaning she was brought up by her grandparents.

When she last spoke to the Chronicle & Echo as she approached her 100th birthday in 2022, Kathleen said she had a good upbringing and fond memories of rollerskating and dancing in her childhood.

When the war began, Kathleen wanted to do more to help and decided to join the land army, which is when she moved to Northampton aged 18. She learned to drive a tractor and worked for two contractors for five years.

Kathleen Faulkner pictured ahead of her 100th birthday back in November 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Kathleen previously said that moving to join the land army changed her views on life and she told this newspaper: “It taught me to accept people and situations as they were. In London, I wanted to change everything to suit me and when I moved and met people from different walks of life, I learned that wasn’t possible and I mellowed.”

After the war ended, there was no reason for Kathleen to return to London and she remained in Northampton living in Bugbrooke.

Kathleen went on to have two children – her daughter is now 69 and her son is 66. She also has five grandchildren and three great grandchildren, and has lived happily in her St Crispin apartment for the past six years.

Kathleen says it is “unreal” to be approaching her 103rd birthday, and was asked what she believes is the key to a long and happy life – as well as any advice she would give to her younger self.

A big family party is being hosted in Harpole to celebrate Kathleen's upcoming birthday, with relatives travelling over from America to celebrate the occasion. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“I do what’s within my limits,” she said. “Keep going. Decide what you want to do and stick to it.”

Kathleen has enjoyed her time at the Retirement Village so far, and feels fortunate to have a nice balcony that overlooks the town.

She enjoys taking part in painting on Monday mornings and still attends the weekly art group she established in Harpole two decades ago, which has a loyal following.

Kathleen’s daughter-in-law Tammy Faulkner praised St Crispin Retirement Village as “a lovely place” with great staff, who get the 103-year-old involved in bingo and quiz nights too.

“We’re just really proud of her,” said Tammy. “She’s so independent, forthright and stoic, and nothing gets her down.”

A big family party is being hosted at Tammy’s house in Harpole, with relatives travelling over from America to celebrate the occasion.