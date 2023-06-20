‘Stepping Out of Poverty’: Charity launches campaign to provide children in need with free, brand new school shoes

A Northampton charity, which has played a vital role among the community since it was founded during the pandemic, has launched a new campaign.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation supports more than 70 schools across the county with their food bank, breakfast boxes and Tech4Kids scheme.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The charity has continued to meet the needs of families in need, particularly as they continue to face the difficulties caused by the cost of living crisis.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation supports more than 70 schools with their food bank, breakfast boxes and Tech4Kids scheme. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

Through work with tens of schools, The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has become increasingly aware of the struggles school families face.

With some unable to afford even the most basic essentials, the new school year comes with the “immense pressure” to purchase new uniforms.

That is why The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has launched its ‘Stepping Out of Poverty’ campaign, as the team believes no child should attend school wearing uncomfortable shoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The plan is to provide as many children in need with free school shoes as possible – to combat the need the charity has seen first hand through its work.

The McCarthy-Dixon Foundation has launched its ‘Stepping Out of Poverty’ campaign as no child should attend school wearing uncomfortable shoes.

Teresa McCarthy-Dixon, who founded the charity back in 2020, said: “We see so many families at our foodbank, and so many can barely afford to keep their lights on with the cost of living crisis.

“I can’t imagine the stress these families go through when it comes to purchasing expensive uniforms each year.

“We want to relieve this stress, even if only slightly, and we hope the campaign will achieve this.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Any school across Northamptonshire can benefit from the campaign, and the charity would like to see a minimum of £5,000 raised to provide hundreds of pairs of shoes.

Though Teresa knows it will not be possible to help every child in need, this is the start of a long-term campaign that will be built on ahead of the new academic year each September.

£20 can buy a brand new and comfortable pair of shoes for a child and Teresa has had backing from a number of individuals, schools and organisations in the charity and education sectors.

Rachel McGrath, CEO of the Northamptonshire Community Foundation, and Graham Trotter, deputy head at Stimpson Avenue Academy, are just two among those backing this important cause.