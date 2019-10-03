'Start here': Northampton's 'trash islands' where council should put their first fly-tipping CCTV cameras
Northampton Borough Council could install CCTV cameras at fly-tipping hotspots to catch offenders - here's a few places they could start...
The council is considering installing battery-powered CCTV cameras around town in a bid to curb fly-tipping.
1. Is it time for action?
2. Lorne Road
There are street corners and curbs across the town that become overwhelmed with fly-tipping every week - like this corner in Lorne Road.
3. Hunter Street
The Mounts arguably suffers the worst. There are spots in the residential streets where not a week goes when a mattress or a sofa isn't dumped there.
4. Hunter Street
This photo from 2018 shows the extent of how badly Hunter Street can be hit by fly-tipping.
