Stars of Britain's Got Talent, Northampton's Born to Perform, win national award

A Northampton-based dance group has won the 'Community Support' Award in recognition of the support they provide to people with disabilities in Northamptonshire.

The Born To Perform dance school, who made it to the semi-final of ITV’s Britain’s Got Talent (BGT) and received the Golden Buzzer from David Walliams, were awarded the ‘Community Support’ categories in the BAPS (Bloody Awesome Parents) on 20th April at The Athena in Leicester.

Born to Perform was set up in 2020 just before the coronavirus pandemic, they provide children and adults with meaningful performing arts experience and sessions as well as running an adult day provision from The Deco Theatre for you adults with learning disabilities.

Co-Directors Charlotte Ashby & Kimberley Suter receiving their award.

They were nominated and shortlisted for the award for their voluntary efforts during the pandemic to support children and young people with disabilities by providing daily Zoom sessions, parties and support across the county.

Co-Director Kimberley Suter said 'we are so proud to have been recognised for the incredible support that our team gave during the pandemic, we all have a shared passion to give young people with disabilities the very best opportunities so they can live their best life. Out Students were so excited when they found out Born to Perform won and we are proud to say we are an 'award winning service'

Born to Perform have many performances planned across Northamptonshire including the upcoming Northampton Carnival, Northamptonshire Pride and their annual production on October 18th 2023 at The Deco Theatre.

4 Sessions run for children aged 2+ at The Bee Hive in Kingsthorpe every Saturday and they also run a Day Provision for disabled and autistic adults Monday - Thursday from The Deco Theatre each week.