‘Stark rise’ in vulnerable new parents as charity helping families in need sees 41% referral increase

There has been a “stark rise” in the number of vulnerable parents across the county, as a charity dedicated to helping families in need has seen a 41 percent increase in referrals so far this year.

Baby Basics provides packs in moses baskets to give babies a safe place to sleep and are filled with essentials for a new mother and child aged up to three months old.

This vital work has helped more than 2,500 Northants families over the past 11 years, many of whom struggle to afford the basic necessities.

The charity is on course to reach its highest number of requests for help since it was founded in 2013.

From January to April this year, 144 referrals were received for new families in need – which is a staggering 41 percent increase on the same period last year and means one in 18 babies born in the county are supported by the charity.

Midwives, health visitors and local authorities are among those who work with Baby Basics to ensure no child is born without the essentials needed for a strong start in life.

Last year alone, 420 newborn starter packs were given away and the increase in demand was fuelled by the ongoing cost of living crisis. More than half of the families helped last year suffered from financial or housing hardship.

Sabrina Oakey, co-founder and head of operations and development, said: “Reaching a milestone like 2,500 starter packs is truly amazing, and it’s heartening to see the dedication of our volunteer team and the support from the community.”

She took the opportunity to thank the community for their efforts in making a “significant difference” to the lives of these families.

“The fact that one in 18 babies born in the county now receive one of our moses basket starter packs is a shocking statistic,” she continued.

“Many of those come through emergency referrals, and more and more families continue to choose between eating and having a safe place for their new baby to sleep.

“This, combined with an increase in our costs to purchase items for the packs and donations decreasing, means the team is working harder than ever before.

“It’s crucial to spread awareness and appeal for more support from businesses, organisations and groups to help tackle this pressing issue.”

Northampton General Hospital’s central team midwives refer families to Baby Basics on a regular basis, to ensure they can safely prepare for their baby’s arrival.

“Families are overwhelmed by the generosity of the starter packs and this makes a huge difference to them,” said a spokesperson, who reiterated that people are referred for many reasons but particularly limited financial resources.