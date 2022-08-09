A backyard stargazer has captured this amazing picture of Jupiter from his garden in a village between Northampton and Daventry.
Jamie Cooper, 53, saw the spectacle through a telescope lens at home in Whilton, 564 million miles away from the giant planet, on Sunday (August 7).
He said: “Jupiter is very well placed in UK skies over the next few months, a bright star-like object in the eastern skies easily seen with the naked eye.
“In the centre of my image is the famous ‘Great Red Spot’ — a huge anticyclonic storm that’s been raging for at least 200 years and is 10,000 miles in diameter.”
Fifth in line from the Sun, Jupiter is by far the largest planet in the solar system. Its familiar stripes and swirls are actually cold, windy clouds of ammonia and water, floating in an atmosphere of hydrogen and helium.