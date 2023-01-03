‘Staggering’ £9,000 raised by Santa sleigh tour around Northampton, making eighteenth year a success

A “staggering” fundraising total of more than £9,000 has been raised by Northampton Becket Rotary Club’s Santa sleigh tour, which made its eighteenth year a success.

Santa visited 14 stops across a two week period before Christmas, with two new locations added in 2022 – as well as visiting Tesco in Mereway for nine days during the day time.

Across the 14 locations, the three with the most money raised were Hunsbury Meadows with £591.47, St Crispins with £483.41 and Moulton Leys with £454.16.

Children were greeted by Santa at Buckton Fields on December 21, 2022. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

The Tesco shoppers also donated £5,410.45 over the nine-day period.

Terry Atkinson, fundraising coordinator for the 2022 Christmas collection said: “The total is a staggering amount of money, which far exceeded the amount we thought we would raise with the hardship everyone is facing.

“We are all absolutely elated and this money can now be put towards some worthy local causes.”

Many of the charities picked by Northampton Rotary Club to receive the funds remain the same each year, but there is a particular focus on food banks at the moment.

Santa visited 14 stops across a two week period, as well as visiting Tesco in Mereway for nine days during the day time. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds.

“They have found themselves in crisis,” said Terry. “We help them with financial aid and with their cash and carry services, with up to £500 each time we visit.

“Our Christmas collection is raised by the community, for the community.”