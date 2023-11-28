Stagecoach has taken over Uno bus services in Northampton.

Bus operator Uno’s distinctive pink and purple double-deckers will disappear from three key routes in Northampton during 2024.

University of Northampton confirmed its partnership with the company will end in March — but the services are set to continue after being taken over by the town’s main bus company Stagecoach under a new deal.

Up to 48 jobs at Uno are likely to be impacted by the move, although the Hertfordshire-based company did not respond when asked if its staff will be made redundant or could be retained in other parts of the firm. Stagecoach says it has a number of vacancies and would welcome applications from Uno drivers via its website HERE.

UoN bosses revealed the decision has been made to meet the “changing public transport landscape and a growing desire to better integrate transport services at the University of Northampton with the local town and beyond.”

A spokesperson added: “By becoming part of the local bus network, the University of Northampton will be in a position to offer its staff, students and wider community improved links with Northampton and its neighbouring towns.

“Staff and students will now have access to a much wider network of services across the town and beyond. All students located at Scholars Green Halls of Residence will continue to receive subsidised travel to and from the University Campus.”

Stagecoach plans to continue routes centred on the University which are currently delivered by Uno. These are the No.18 between Waterside Campus and Sixfields, No.19 and 19A between Waterside and the Scholars Green halls of residence at Kingsthorpe and the No.21 between Rectory Farm and the town centre via Weston Favell.

Uno, which has run its buses in Northampton since 2012, has pledged to continue providing a reliable service until the change on March 10.

UoN’s director of estates & campus services, Tracey Russell, said: “We are thankful for the service provided by Uno buses for the past ten years and look forward to continuing delivering a gold star service with Stagecoach.

“We are proud of the transport links we have already built between University sites, accommodation buildings and the main travel hubs of Northampton, and we look forward to continuing to nurture these in the coming years.

“Alongside both Uno and Stagecoach, we are working hard to ensure a smooth transition between providers to minimise impact on our service users, as well as maintain value for money and quality of service.”

Mark Whitelocks, Managing Director, Stagecoach Midlands said “We are delighted to be extending our network to include these additional services. We already welcome many University of Northampton students and staff on board and we’re proud to now be serving the very heart of the University.”

Uno was set up as a joint venture following the success of a similar scheme in Hertfordshire offering free and discounted travel to students on services also used by the general public.