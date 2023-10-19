Stagecoach Northampton depot shortlisted for national bus award
Crews who keep the wheels turning on Stagecoach buses in an around Northampton are in the running for a top national award.
The firm’s Far Cotton garage is among six shortlisted for the flagship Top National Bus Depot in this year's UK Bus Awards alongside teams from Milton Keynes, Chester, Manchester, South Wales and Northern Ireland.
In all, Northamptonshire has four of the 46 individual nominations for Stagecoach across the awards. Other categories for bus services in the region include ‘enriching the customer experience’ for the work Stagecoach has undertaken to simplify their ticket range, allowing customers to travel within larger zones at cheaper prices; ‘Buses for Leisure’ which recognises the X46 and X47 routes connecting Northampton to Rushden Lakes and ‘Top Shire Operator’ which recognises Stagecoach services across the whole of the Midlands.
Claire Miles, Stagecoach chief executive officer, said: “To have such a substantial amount of shortlisted nominations is a true testament to Stagecoach’s commitment to continued innovation, supporting local communities and fostering a positive working culture.
“Our colleagues across the country are a driving force for good in their communities and these nominations are a credit to their dedication. To again be the leading operator for nominations truly emphasises the power of our talented and diverse teams across Stagecoach.”
Uno, which has four routes in Northampton in addition to services in Hertfordshire and Bedfordshire, is shortlisted for top independent operator.
The awards will be presented in London on Tuesday November 28.