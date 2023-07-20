News you can trust since 1931
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Staff greet hungry commuters as Greggs officially opens in Wellingborough with new drive thru

Bosses say it offers ‘a little more variety’ to the town’s eateries
By William Carter
Published 20th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST- 2 min read
Updated 20th Jul 2023, 13:03 BST

After months of speculation and planning, Greggs has officially opened in Wellingborough’s Denington Road, with a drive thru option also available for customers on the move.

The new store opened at 8am today (Thursday).

Rhiannon Batton, store manager, told this newspaper: "As a mother-of-three going to KFC or McDonalds can be expensive, Greggs still remains affordable.

The team at the new Denington Road locationThe team at the new Denington Road location
The team at the new Denington Road location
Most Popular

“It gives Wellingborough a little bit more variety.

“Morale has been fantastic, it always is at Greggs.”

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The new Greggs location is just yards away from the London Road restaurants that include Subway, Starbucks and McDonalds.

Though it initially intended to open its doors in January, people had to wait a while longer before it finally began welcoming customers this morning (July 20).

Greggs opened its 17th drive through in the country in Wellingborough this morningGreggs opened its 17th drive through in the country in Wellingborough this morning
Greggs opened its 17th drive through in the country in Wellingborough this morning

Prior to opening, Gillian Long, retail operations director for Greggs, said: “Our new drive thru in Wellingborough has brought 19 new jobs to the local area, as well as providing customers with a modern, convenient new place to experience their favourite Greggs food.”

Rhiannon spoke of the benefits of the drive-thru, saying Greggs is ‘adapting to the needs of the customer’, and that ‘they need something a little more convenient.’

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The Wellingborough branch is the 17th drive thru Greggs in the country, the closest to Northamptonshire previously being in Sheffield.

Also mentioned was the store’s commitment to waste reduction, noting that surplus food items are either donated to local charities, outlet shops to be sold for a fraction of the price or sent to people using the Too Good to Go App.

People on the move can get a Greggs without leaving their carPeople on the move can get a Greggs without leaving their car
People on the move can get a Greggs without leaving their car

Here’s more information about Greggs’ opening times and ongoing deal at the new location.

Related topics:GreggsWellingboroughMcDonaldsLondon Road