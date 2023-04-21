Staff grant wish for Peterborough lifelong rugby fan to watch beloved Northampton Saints again
Resident’s wish comes true to watch beloved rugby team
Staff at a Peterborough care home have put a huge smile on the face of a lifelong rugby fan.
Louise Elmore, 52, originally from Northampton, had been a season ticket holder at Northampton Saints for 20 years – but since the pandemic she’s not been able to watch her beloved team since 2019.
Staff at Longueville Court Care Home, in Orton Longueville, made her wish a reality and took her to Northampton Saints vs Saracens – which saw a 38-29 win to the home side.
Martine Ratcliffe and Liz Parker drove her to the match as they knew what it would mean to her – and the smile on Louise’s face made it all the more worthwhile.
Martine said: “It was lovely to watch her at the game getting involved with the crowd, singing.
"I know she’s been wanting to go for a long time. She was over the moon.”
Louise’s wish was granted as part of a Wishing Tree scheme at the home.
All the residents place a wish on the tree each month and one is chosen at random and granted to a resident.
Louise said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me get back to watch my beloved team.”
Bekhi Perelion, manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville Court. It was so nice to see
how happy Louise was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”