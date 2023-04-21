News you can trust since 1931
Staff grant wish for Peterborough lifelong rugby fan to watch beloved Northampton Saints again

Resident’s wish comes true to watch beloved rugby team

Carly Roberts
By Carly Roberts
Published 21st Apr 2023, 05:00 BST- 2 min read
Updated 21st Apr 2023, 08:39 BST

Staff at a Peterborough care home have put a huge smile on the face of a lifelong rugby fan.

Louise Elmore, 52, originally from Northampton, had been a season ticket holder at Northampton Saints for 20 years – but since the pandemic she’s not been able to watch her beloved team since 2019.

Staff at Longueville Court Care Home, in Orton Longueville, made her wish a reality and took her to Northampton Saints vs Saracens – which saw a 38-29 win to the home side.

Northampton Saints supporter Louise Elmore with Adina Paduraru and Martine Ratcliffe, staff at Longueville Court Care Home (image: David Lowndes)
Northampton Saints supporter Louise Elmore with Adina Paduraru and Martine Ratcliffe, staff at Longueville Court Care Home (image: David Lowndes)
Martine Ratcliffe and Liz Parker drove her to the match as they knew what it would mean to her – and the smile on Louise’s face made it all the more worthwhile.

Martine said: “It was lovely to watch her at the game getting involved with the crowd, singing.

"I know she’s been wanting to go for a long time. She was over the moon.”

Louise’s wish was granted as part of a Wishing Tree scheme at the home.

Tommy Freeman of Northampton Saints celebrates with team mates Alex Mitchell (L) and Fin Smith after scoring their third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)
Tommy Freeman of Northampton Saints celebrates with team mates Alex Mitchell (L) and Fin Smith after scoring their third try during the Gallagher Premiership Rugby match between Northampton Saints and Saracens at Franklin's Gardens on April 15, 2023 (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

All the residents place a wish on the tree each month and one is chosen at random and granted to a resident.

Louise said: “It is such an amazing feeling to know that such a loving group of people care so much about me that they helped me get back to watch my beloved team.”

Bekhi Perelion, manager at the home, said: “We want everyone we care for to know how important they are to us here at Longueville Court. It was so nice to see

how happy Louise was – and the staff loved being a part of this as well.”

