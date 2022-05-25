A team of staff and students from the University of Northampton laced up their walking boots to join legal professionals from across the county for the Legal Walk 2022.

The Northampton Legal Walk is a 10km sponsored walk around Northampton town centre to raise money to enable pro-bono legal advice services across the county.

Kicking off at Northampton Crown Court, the team of staff and students joined the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire, as well as the president and vice president of Northamptonshire Law Society, Jabeer Miah and Maurice Muchinda.

Staff and students ready to take on the Legal Walk 2022.

Joining local law firms, chambers and in-house legal teams, as well as those who have a passion for access to justice, staff and students came together with judges and members of the community and walked to raise funds for front-line legal advice services across the region.

Karen Jones dean of the faculty of business and law at the University of Northampton, said: “It was fantastic to see staff and students taking part in this year’s Legal Walk.

“This is the second year that we have taken part and are as passionate now as we ever have been to funding front-line legal advice services across the region.

“The money raised will support vital local services with providing legal advice on issues including preventing homelessness, resolving debt problems, gaining care for the elderly and disabled and fighting exploitation for some of the most vulnerable people in our society.”