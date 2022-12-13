Lottie was diagnosed with a brain tumour early in 2022 and has been undergoing an intensive course of treatment, including 12 cycles of chemotherapy at John Radcliffe Hospital in Oxford.

With a further six weeks of radiotherapy sessions at University College London Hospital (UCLH) Lottie became extremely unwell and was admitted to the hospital for five weeks. Lottie couldn’t leave her room or join in any group ward activities and felt isolated and lonely being away from home.

It was during this time that Spread a Smile met Lottie and started special weekly bedside visits for her with the charity therapy dogs - Buddy, Thomas and Smartie. These visits provided her with a distraction and a chance to laugh.

Lottie with Thomas

Lottie’s Mum Gemma said: “The Spread a Smile visits were the highlight of Lottie’s week. They kept her going, giving her something to look forward to when she was feeling so unwell and stuck in her room. When she saw one of the therapy dogs, her face would light up. I could feel her joy as she stroked their fur or gave them treats. They provided such warmth and comfort for her.

“During her radiotherapy treatment Lottie couldn’t tolerate food and didn’t eat for weeks but Thomas the therapy dog encouraged her as she would break treats in two, giving half to Thomas and eating half herself. This was a huge moment for everyone.”

Jason Lottie’s Dad said: “Meeting Buddy in hospital was amazing as Lottie loves animals. She was feeling really down and poorly as she had been having radiotherapy and hadn’t been out of bed for most of the week. When Buddy came in I hadn’t seen her move so quickly in a long time. He got her through the radiotherapy. Lottie loved walking Buddy around her room and she would’ve hid him under her bed and kept him if she could.”

Now that Lottie is back under the care of John Radcliffe Hospital, Spread a Smile continues to support Lottie through virtual visits. Even though Lottie is extremely unwell, she and her family were able to go on a recent VIP outing to see The Lion King in London organised by the charity.

Lottie with Smartie the therapy dog

About Spread a Smile:

Spread a Smile brings joy and hope to seriously ill children in hospitals, hospices and homes across the UK. Through in-person and virtual visits, our renowned entertainers – from magicians to face-painters, musicians to therapy dogs. They aim to generate moments of distraction and excitement, helping young patients and their families to face their significant health challenges with optimism and positivity.

Since founded in 2013, they have built a reputation for developing bespoke relationships with each family and each health setting, offering support.

In 2022-23, they will have delivered over 8,000 in-person bedside visits and over 2,000 virtual visits, in partnership with 30 NHS hospitals.

Lottie's Spread a Smile visit to see Lion King 2022

