SPOTLIGHT: We look back at ten former railway stations around Northampton

1 . Weedon Railway Station

Weedon railway station was located to the north of Weedon Bec in Northamptonshire. It opened in 1838 and saw two large accidents in 1915 and 1951, killing ten and 15 people respectively. The station was attacked by German aircraft in the Second World War. It closed to passengers in 1958 and was demolished soon afterwards. Photo: Kingsway Real Photo Series - Old Postcard