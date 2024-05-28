SPOTLIGHT: We look back at ten former railway stations around Northampton

For many of us, getting behind the wheel is the quickest way to see all of Northamptonshire’s beauty spots.
But once upon a time, the county was criss-crossed by railway lines – line extending from Stratford upon Avon to Olney, Northampton to Peterborough, and of course, the London and Northwestern (now the West Coast Mainline).
Here, we look at ten railway stations in and around Northampton which were once a lifeline for past generations getting about.
1. Weedon Railway Station
Weedon railway station was located to the north of Weedon Bec in Northamptonshire. It opened in 1838 and saw two large accidents in 1915 and 1951, killing ten and 15 people respectively. The station was attacked by German aircraft in the Second World War. It closed to passengers in 1958 and was demolished soon afterwards. Photo: Kingsway Real Photo Series - Old Postcard
2. Northampton Bridge Street
Northampton Station opened in 1845 and was the first rail platform to serve the town. The line was from Peterborough to Northampton via Wellingborough. It was renamed Northampton Bridge Street in 1876, after a new station was built for the line to Market Harborough. The building finally closed in 1964 and was demolished five years later. Photo: Lamberhurst
3. Northampton St John's Street railway station
Northampton St John's opened as Northampton Railway Station in 1872, after Midland Railway built a new station to serve on the Market Harborough Line. It was renamed Northampton St John's in 1924 and closed in 1939. The building was converted into an office and later demolished in 1960. Photo: Google streetview
4. Brixworth Railway Station
Brixworth railway station on the Northampton and Market Harborough railway opened in 1859, as part of the London and Northwestern Railway. The station ceased passenger services in 1960 and goods service in 1964. In recent years, the track has been purchased by the Heritage Northampton & Lamport Railway, which aims to restore part of the route. Photo: Ben Brooksbank