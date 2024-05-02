SPOTLIGHT: Ten inspirational women from Northampton who rocked the status quo

From arena headlining comedians to blockbuster movie actors, Northampton has more than its share of celebrities.
But besides the rich and famous, the town has a noble tradition of strong women who have changed society for the better.
From writing books which challenged social norms to trailblazers who entered fields reserved for men - we look back at ten of the town’s most influential women.
1. Inspirational women of Northampton
We look at ten inspirational women from Northampton's past and present Photo: NA
2. Lilian Bader
Lilian Bader (1918-2015) was born in Toxteth, Liverpool, and made history as one of the first black woman to join the British armed forces during the Second World War. After the war ended, she moved to Northampton to raise her family and died in 2015. Photo: Stock image
3. Marcia William, Baroness Falkender
Marcia Williams was born in Long Buckby in 1932 and educated in Northampton High School for Girls, her mother was rumoured to be an illegitimate child of Edward VII. Williams became political secretary to future UK Prime Minister Harold Wilson in 1956 and stayed on in the role for 20 years, eventually being appointed as a Labour peer in the House of Lords. She died in 2019. Photo: ITV /Rex /Shutterstock
4. Elizabeth Bowen
Elizabeth Bowen (1899-1973) was an Anglo-Irish writer famous for her biting novels The Last September (1929), which described Irish society at the height of the country's War of Independence, and The House In Paris (1937) which tells of two children caught up in Paris in the First World War. She moved to Northampton after her marriage. Photo: Other