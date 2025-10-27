Spooky pooches! 16 pictures of French bulldogs annual Halloween walk in Northampton

By David Summers
Published 27th Oct 2025, 13:02 GMT
Frenchie owners joined the annual Halloween walk at Hunsbury Country Park on Sunday October 26, organised by the French bulldog meet and walk group.

The group holds its monthly meet-up on the last Sunday of the month – and for this special event, many came in fancy dress, both owners and dogs.

Halloween walk

Halloween walk

Halloween walk

Halloween walk

