Spooky pictures of massive display at 'Halloween mad' Northampton supported living facility

A supported living facility in Northampton has gone above and beyond with its Halloween decorations this year.

Orchard House in Little Billing accommodates late teens and young adults with learning disabilities and aims to help support their independence, which - according to the owners – very much also involves showing them how to have fun.

In the three years since Orchard House was set up a supported living facility, the Halloween decorations have “grown and grown”, so much so that neighbours bring their children to look at the display, and people even drive to see it.

Ruth Carter, who owns the business with husband Mark, said: “We do Christmas decorations and summer events like beach trips, but Halloween is the one that has just grown and grown over the years. Halloween is what we go mad for.

"Each year we have more characters out the front. It is my husband’s passion to make this massive Halloween display. He’s already talking about more for next year – I’ve told him we haven’t got room.”

Those living at Orchard House, carved the pumpkins that are part of the display and even named the skeletons after Ruth and another member of staff.

As part of the Halloween celebrations, staff and residents will have a party, where residents will dress up, which Ruth says they are “very excited” for.

Ruth added: “It gives them motivation to enjoy life. These are looked after children who have been through hell all their life. We want to show them how to have their independence and have fun. This helps to take a positive from a negative.”

Below is a collection of photographs from the home’s spooky Halloween display.

1. Orchard House Halloween Carved pumpkins, skeletons named after staff members, a grim reaper and so much more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

2. Orchard House Halloween Carved pumpkins, skeletons named after staff members, a grim reaper and so much more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

3. Orchard House Halloween Carved pumpkins, skeletons named after staff members, a grim reaper and so much more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales

4. Orchard House Halloween Carved pumpkins, skeletons named after staff members, a grim reaper and so much more. Photo: Kirsty Edmonds Photo Sales