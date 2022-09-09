Special service to be held at Northampton's All Saints Church to commemorate Queen Elizabeth II

A special service will be held at Northampton’s All Saints Church to commemorate the Queen Elizabeth II.

The church will host an evening of Choral Evensong tonight (September 9). The service will be lead by Bishop John Holbrook and Archdeacon Richard Ormston.

There will also be a wreath laying ceremony on Saturday (September 10) and the county proclamation of the accession of the new King on Sunday (September 11).

A vigil for The Queen inside All Saints Church.

Members of the public can also lay flowers on the Piazza in front of the church.

An All Saints Church spokesman said: “During the coming days, a series of special events will take place at, and around, All Saints' Church to commemorate the life of faithful service exemplified in Her late Majesty Queen Elizabeth II, and to mark the accession of His Majesty King Charles III.

“On Sunday September 11, worship will take place in All Saints’ Church at 8am and 10.30am, and will include prayers for the life of the late Queen and for the new King.

“At 1pm on the same day the High Sheriff of Northamptonshire will make the county proclamation of the accession of the new King from the steps of All Saints’ Church, in the presence of His Majesty’s Lord-Lieutenant of Northamptonshire. Prayers will be offered, and the National Anthem will be sung.

“After the proclamation, and the receipt of the glad news of a new king, our nation returns to the period of mourning until the day after the late Queen’s obsequies.

“All Saints’ Church will remain open to the public during these days for private prayer, outside worship times. Floral tributes may be left on the piazza in front of the church. Public books of condolence are due to be opened at Northampton Guildhall. Stewards will be available in the church if you would like someone to talk to during this time.