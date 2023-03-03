EMSOU has been graded as inadequate by inspectors

A crime task force set up to co-ordinate the region’s response to serious organised crime has been rated inadequate by inspectors.

The East Midlands Special Operations Unit (EMSOU), a collaboration between five police forces in the East Midlands, was said to be too focused on tackling firearms and drugs crime rather than addressing more modern threats including human trafficking.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

His Majesty’s Inspectorate of Constabulary and Fire & Rescue Services (HMICFRS) assessed the service during an effectiveness inspection carried out last spring.

As well as the inadequate rating given to EMSOU as a whole, it also separately rated Northamptonshire Police as being ‘adequate’ at tackling serious organised crime.

EMSOU is funded by Northamptonshire, Lincolnshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire and Derbyshire constabularies as well as the Home Office.

Its aim is to disrupt organised crime across the entire region but HMICFRS said that it was not doing this effectively. It cited a lack of undercover operations, difficulties with bringing together the ways in which the different forces operated, and too much focus on traditional organised crime activities.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The report noted that although EMSOU was one of the biggest regional organised crime units, it was monitoring only 16 serious organised crime threats – one of the lowest numbers in the country.

Inspectors also found officers were slow to update intelligence systems.

They were also concerned that a three-year funding arrangement had not been agreed by chief constables meaning the unit was facing funding uncertainty.

Inspectors also provide separate levels for each force’s approach to organised crime. Northamptonshire was rated as ‘adequate’ with the report stating that the force needed to make better use of financial investigators to disrupt serious crime.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Regional Assistant Chief Constable Nikki Mayo said: “We welcome the scrutiny afforded by the HMICFRS.

“Being found ‘inadequate’ at tackling serious and organised crime is of course not a badge we wish to wear any longer than is necessary, as it is not reflective of the high standard of work that our officers and staff deliver, rather a comment on the way we are funded and resourced.

“The inspection was undertaken in spring, last year, and since then we have made significant in-roads in resolving many of the recommendations contained in the subsequent report, by reviewing our various collaboration agreements and funding model.

Deputy Chief Constable of Northamptonshire Police, Ivan Balhatchet, said: “We’re committed to working with our regional colleagues to provide the best possible service to the people we serve. Working together allows us to share expertise and develop specialist skills that allow us to investigate those involved in some of our most complex crime types.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It’s been two years since HMICFRS last inspected our serious and organised crime function and in that time we have made great strides in how we pursue those involved in this activity.