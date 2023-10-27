News you can trust since 1931
Special constables save Northampton man's life after he stopped breathing twice on the way to hospital

The special constables found the man unresponsive in the town centre
Carly Odell
By Carly Odell
Published 27th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST- 2 min read
Updated 27th Oct 2023, 09:32 BST
A group of special constables saved a man’s life after he stopped breathing twice on the way from Northampton town centre to hospital.

The team of seven were on anti-social behaviour patrols near the Guildhall at around 7.20pm on Tuesday (October 24) when they spotted a man lying on the stairs.

Despite them trying to wake him, he did not respond and it was clear he was very ill, so it was decided that the constables would get him into their van and blue light him to Northampton General Hospital.

The special constables from Northamptonshire Police saved a man's life.
The special constables from Northamptonshire Police saved a man's life.
On the way, the man stopped breathing. CPR was commenced and the man started breathing, only to stop again a short time later, with the officers once more beginning chest compressions to try and bring him back.

His breathing returned and the team were able to get him to hospital where he could continue his treatment before being able to return home.

Citizens in Policing Sergeant - Nick Paul said: “This was a really fast-paced incident and I have no doubt that this team of special constables saved a life that day.

“I am exceptionally proud of them for their quick-thinking, their professionalism, and the care they showed this man from beginning to the end. Every single of them have made a difference to a life that cannot be measured.

“Special constables are truly worth their weight in gold. They have all the skills that our regular officers possess but they volunteer their time - choosing to come into work purely to help people, fight crime, and make their communities a better place.”

