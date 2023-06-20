News you can trust since 1931
Spate of arson attacks at Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows nature reserve

Police are appealing for witnesses
By Stephanie Weaver
Published 20th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST- 1 min read
Updated 20th Jun 2023, 12:09 BST

Witnesses are being sought following a spate of deliberate fires at Irthlingborough Lakes and Meadows nature reserve last week.

Officers from the East Northants Neighbourhood Policing Team are investigating three small fires which are believed to have been deliberately started in and around the Kingfisher Bridge area of the nature reserve on Thursday, June 15.

Minor damage was caused to a small patch of grass however, due to the recent dry weather it is fortunate that the fire did not spread to nearby fencing or bushes.

Some of the damage caused by the suspected arson attacks (Pic credit: Northants Police)Some of the damage caused by the suspected arson attacks (Pic credit: Northants Police)
Officers want to hear from anyone who may have seen anyone acting suspiciously in the nature reserve shortly before 8am on Thursday, June 15, or who may have any information about it.

Witnesses to this incident or anyone with information are asked to call Northamptonshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 23000369262.

Alternatively anyone with information about deliberately lit fires can contact FireStoppers by calling 0800 1695558.