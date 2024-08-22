Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

A Northampton man is set to host a golf day in memory of his dad who passed away suddenly earlier this year.

Calun Carlin, who works in IT, wants to continue to raise money for the British Heart Foundation (BHF) in his dad’s name, after he died on February 3 after a sudden heart attack in Barcelona.

Justin Carlin, from Moulton, was 49 when he passed away, and in the wake of the father-of-four’s death, more than £6,000 was raised by friends and family, including one friend who cut off his 12-year-old dreadlocks in Justin’s memory.

Now, Calun hopes to raise at least £500 more by hosting a golf day at Brampton Heath Golf Centre on Friday September 20. Calun has named the event the ‘Joeshey Cup’, as that was his father’s nickname.

Justin and Calun Carlin.

The 26-year-old said: “A few years ago my dad was trying his hardest to get into golf, but he decided to knock it on the head and decided he hated it.

“I thought it would be quite ironic to host a memorial golf day in his honour.

“I think he would find it funny. He would know I would be doing it to wind him up, but I think he would be proud as well.

“I wanted to continue raising money for the BHF page that was set up for him.”

Calun plans to make the golf day an annual event, with the hope to make it grow every year.

Each of the 36 players this year have paid an entrance fee, £10 of which will go to the BHF. Calun has also secured prizes from businesses, including golf days, boiler services, Costa merchandise and more. The prizes will be part of a raffle on the day - 100 percent of proceeds from which will be donated to the BHF.

The winner on the day will receive a trophy and Calun is also thinking about purchasing a shield style trophy to engrave with the winners’ name each year. Prizes will also be handed out for mini competitions, such as the longest drive.

Anyone who is not taking part in the golf day, but who would like to donate, can do so by using the existing JustGiving page. Calun asks anyone who donates to use the reference ‘Joeshey Cup’.