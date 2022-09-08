Son pays tribute to chemical engineer father from Northampton who ‘changed the world’

A man has paid tribute to his father, after he passed away peacefully in his sleep at Northampton General Hospital.

Colin Ramshaw died at the age of 85 on July 13 just one day before his 60th wedding anniversary with his wife, Audrey. He also leaves behind his two daughters Christine and Katherine, his son Derek and his six grandchildren.

Colin, who was born in Newcastle was described as a “true Geordie” and moved around a lot in his early years, due to his father’s duties in the Royal Air Force (RAF).

He went on to obtain a first class honours degree and phD in Chemical Engineering from King’s College Durham (now known as Newcastle University).

Colin was known within Chemical Engineering as the ‘Grandfather of Process Intensification’ since he was advocating his ideas from the 1970s onwards, which are only now being adopted commercially.

His son, Derek, told the Chronicle & Echo that Colin’s ideas have resulted in smaller and more efficient chemical plants through the use of rotating discs.

Derek said: “He was apparently known by colleagues as ‘Rotating Ramshaw.’

“I was deeply touched and proud when one of his former colleagues came up to me at the wake and said, ‘you do know that your father changed the world?’ Not a bad epitaph.”

Colin moved from Newcastle to Milton Malsor in June 2007, where he lived for the rest of his life.

Colin loved classical music and was very interested in the stock market so would spent his free time playing the piano or researching new investments.

As a very family-oriented gentleman, Colin loved watching his six grandchildren make their way in the world.

Derek said: “He was very analytical but would also enjoy having a laugh and joke with family even at his expense.

“He always had a questioning mind and wanted to know why something happened.

“He hated inefficiency and waste – to the point he would get upset if the family boiled a kettle with more water in it than was needed. At the time, we thought he was tight but he was really an early ‘eco warrior’.”