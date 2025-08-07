Solar farm near Northampton included in latest list of planning applications

A proposed new solar farm near Northampton is included in the latest list of planning applications.

The full list of the latest planning applications submitted to West Northamptonshire Council is below:

2025/2767/MAF Land near Yardley Gobion. Proposed solar farm, associated infrastructure including underground cable route, internal access tracks & landscaping. Major Application.

2025/0203/FULL & 2025/0204/LBC Church House 1 Church Lane Blisworth. Full application & Listed Building Consent for the removal of conservatory, erection of single storey extension, replacement porch, loft conversion, replacement windows & internal alterations.

2025/1678/FULL The Old Bakery 1 Chase Park Road Yardley Hastings. Divide one dwelling into two dwellings.

2025/2271/LBC 24 Albion Place Northampton. Listed Building Consent to undertake repairs [gutter, lintels, roof timbers, repointing & windows etc.].2025/2838/FULL Agricultural Barn at Gayton Manor Farm Wrights Lane Silverstone. Conversion of agricultural barns into 5 No. dwellings.

2025/2914/S73 Fisher’s Lodge Church Street Blakesley. To alter drawing numbers & to discharge conditions 2, 3, 4, 7, 8, 12, 14, 15, 16, 19 & 20 as laid out in the Schedule of Amendments, relating to approved 2024/4757/FULL [Demolition of existing dwelling for replacement selfbuild dwelling with garage/carport & garden store].

2025/2895/FULL & 2025/2894/LBC Royal & Derngate Theatres Guildhall Road Northampton. Full application & Listed Building Consent for replacement flat roof, atrium glazing & associated works.

2025/2907/FULL & 2025/2932/LBC The Priory 36 Wappenham Road Syresham. Full application & Listed Building Consent for the following: Exterior – Extension on the east side of Phases 2 & 4 rear extensions; Remodelling/extension of Phase 4 rear extension; Removal of a section of Phase 2 external wall. Interior – First floor: Reconfiguration of existing stairs next to bedroom 4. Second floor: Reconfiguration of an approved en-suite in bedroom 9.

2025/2901/FULL & 2025/2902/LBC Pear Tree House 27-29 Hartwell Road Roade. Full application & Listed Building Consent to replace conservatory with single storey extension, replacement windows & doors & internal alterations to relocate kitchen, lounge & WC & create opening in second floor bedroom. Convert annexe garage to gym & add new windows.

2025/2973/LBC Belinda Ferrison House Upper Mounts Northampton. Listed building consent for installation of internal secondary glazing system behind retained external windows.

2025/2962/FULL & 2025/2965/LBC Manor House Main Street Woodend. Full application & Listed Building Consent for the conversion of existing outbuilding for ancillary accommodation.

2025/2970/LBC Unit 1 The Tithe Barns Park Circle Tithe Barn Way Northampton. Listed Building Consent to install PV array to rear slope of modern roof & install 3n EV car chargers to side elevation car parking.

Applications may be viewed online at www.westnorthants.gov.uk/applications or at your local Council Offices. Representations can be made online or by post to WNC Planning Dept. The Guildhall, St Giles Square Northampton NN1 1DE within 21 days (excluding Bank or Public Holidays) from July 31, 2025.

This public notice, and others like it, was published on the Public Notice Portal and the Chronicle & Echo.