Social prescribing service praised for ‘giving everybody the right to a full and meaningful life’

A Northampton-based social prescribing service prides itself on “giving everybody the right to a full and meaningful life” – and the team explained what that really means.

Spring, a community-driven support network across the whole of Northamptonshire, wants to raise awareness of how they can help people manage their health and wellbeing.

Debbie Terry and Sarah Borondy, from the Northampton team, spoke to the Chronicle & Echo about how individuals with long-term health conditions can benefit from their service.

The pair explained that wellbeing means something different to every person, and individuals might need social prescribing to reduce social isolation or manage their symptoms for example.

“Social prescribing is working alongside people to help them be the best version of themselves,” said lead social prescriber Debbie.

The six social prescribers reach out to those who sign up to the service, to talk them through what is available and what they are motivated to achieve.

They are then encouraged to join groups based on their interests, which may include new activities, hobbies or learning transferable skills.

Debbie and Sarah believe the client success stories speak for themselves, and they shared the journey that one lady went on after joining Spring.

After recognising she was socially isolated, anxious and not looking after herself or her condition, this lady wanted to combat her negative approach to going out and meeting new people.

Though the process takes time, and clients can sometimes remain with Spring for as long as 12 months, the outcome is worth the time and effort.

After attending yoga and mindfulness groups, as well as learning about how the brain impacts anxious feelings to improve how she felt, this lady became a natural ambassador for Spring.

Her self-esteem grew and she now volunteers for Spring by helping to run groups and welcome new clients in – which Debbie says helped this woman “get her life back”.

Sarah explained that when new clients join Spring, they get a budget of £100 to spend on things that will benefit their wellbeing. For example, someone with chronic pain previously received a cushion and an electric blanket to make life more comfortable.

For anyone who believes they may be able to benefit from Spring’s services, it is a simple process to self-refer online and fill out a short form before being contacted by a member of the team.

With a case load of up to 400 individuals at a time, Debbie says feedback shows this service “saves people’s lives”.

For more information on Spring Northamptonshire, visit their website here.