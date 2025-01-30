'Snip and chip' service on offer as Northamptonshire's Animals In Need launches community cat neuter clinics
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Animals In Need in Little Irchester, near Wellingborough, will be celebrating its 35th anniversary this year.
As part of the celebrations, it is launching two new services.
Sanctuary manager Annie Marriott said: “As part of our 35th birthday celebrations, we would like to offer a pet food bank.
"People can email us if they need support.
“We are also launching community cat neuter clinics – we have wanted to do this for so long and finally we have got there.”
The new ‘snip and chip’ service is launching in February.
Cat owners can get their cat or kitten neutered (castrated/spayed) and chipped for an optional donation of £10 at Animals In Need’s on-site clinic at Pine Tree Farm in Little Irchester.
The new service is for anyone in the local area who is struggling financially, on benefits or low income.
Annie said cats can be neutered from four-months-old and priority will be given to animals who are most in need.
She hopes the new service will help prevent more unwanted and abandoned cats.
Anyone wishing to book in for the ‘snip and chip’ service can do so by emailing [email protected].
The charity will need to have your name, address, contact number, details of benefits or income, as well as the age and gender of your cat.
The first community cat neuter clinic is due to take place on February 7.
For more information about Animals In Need and the work it does across the county, visit its website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.