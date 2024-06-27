Snap your dog at Rushden Lakes for chance to win £250 'Winbledogs' hamper
and live on Freeview channel 276
The retail and leisure complex is on the hunt for Rushden’s Roger Fetch-erer, Novak Dog-ovic, Ra-fur-el Nadal, Maria Shara-poodle and Naomi Woof-saka – the ‘Winbledogs’ draw is for the dogs of Rushden Lakes!
From tomorrow (Friday, June 28) at 10am, visitors can enter Rushden Lakes’ Facebook photo prize draw.
Simply head to the Boardwalk and place your pooch on the tennis-themed floral arch opposite Wildwood.
Snap a picture and post it as a comment on the pinned competition post to enter.
One winner will receive a hamper worth £250, full of dog delights including a Barbour tartan dog lead, a FatFace pet bowl and dog toy, as well as vouchers for dog-friendly brands including Bill’s and The Body Shop.
Rushden Lakes is a dog-friendly destination, with many of its stores welcoming four-legged friends.
For more details about ‘Winbledogs,’ visit the website.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.