Snap your dog at Rushden Lakes for chance to win £250 'Winbledogs' hamper

By Stephanie Weaver
Published 27th Jun 2024, 12:51 BST
Updated 27th Jun 2024, 16:00 BST
Rushden Lakes is celebrating the return of top tennis tournament Wimbledon by launching a unique prize draw.

The retail and leisure complex is on the hunt for Rushden’s Roger Fetch-erer, Novak Dog-ovic, Ra-fur-el Nadal, Maria Shara-poodle and Naomi Woof-saka – the ‘Winbledogs’ draw is for the dogs of Rushden Lakes!

From tomorrow (Friday, June 28) at 10am, visitors can enter Rushden Lakes’ Facebook photo prize draw.

Simply head to the Boardwalk and place your pooch on the tennis-themed floral arch opposite Wildwood.

It's time to snap your dog posing at Rushden Lakes by the Wimbledon themed floral arch

Snap a picture and post it as a comment on the pinned competition post to enter.

One winner will receive a hamper worth £250, full of dog delights including a Barbour tartan dog lead, a FatFace pet bowl and dog toy, as well as vouchers for dog-friendly brands including Bill’s and The Body Shop.

Rushden Lakes is a dog-friendly destination, with many of its stores welcoming four-legged friends.

For more details about ‘Winbledogs,’ visit the website.

