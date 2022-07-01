A 14-year-old dog is looking for a home after he came into the care of RSPCA Northamptonshire when his previous owners could no longer care for him.

Staffordshire bull terrier, Scraps, is described as a “lovely boy,” who adores companionship and is looking for a home where he can get lots of fuss and attention.

Dog adoption co-ordinator at the RSPCA Northamptonshire Branch, Katie Whitehead, said: “Scraps is such a sweet boy who loves cuddles.

Staffordshire bull terrier, Scraps, is looking for a retirement home in Northamptonshire.

“He enjoys getting lots of fuss so would like his new owner to be around most of the time which would be perfect for someone who is working from home or is retired.”

According to the RSPCA, Scraps is good on a lead and is friendly when meeting new people. He loves nothing more than to curl up in the sun, go on walks and potter about the garden.

Scraps could live with children of secondary school age or older and he would prefer to be the only dog in the home with no cats.

Katie continued: “We don’t know why he has been overlooked so far as he is such a sweet and loving boy. It could be his age that is putting people off but I’m sure Scraps would tell you that age is just a number as he enjoys walks and is a friendly, happy soul.”

Scraps has been placed in a foster home to provide an insight into what he will be like in a new home.