‘Smallest arts centre in the world’ pleased with ‘really great’ start since joining Northampton Market Square

The ‘smallest arts centre in the world’ is pleased with its “really great” start over the past four months since joining Northampton’s newly refurbished Market Square.

The Creative Place – a space for aspiring and established creatives, or anyone who wants to learn more about the arts across the county – emerged at the heart of the town centre in September last year.

The accessible space is described as a creative industries hub suitable for anyone to drop in, and it gives creatives the opportunity to display their work, network with like-minded others and develop their craft.

This initiative was launched by non-profit organisation Northampton Film Festival (NFF), and is supported by CLICK Arts Foundation and West Northamptonshire Council.

Becky Carrier, director of Northampton Film Festival, told the Chronicle & Echo: “This was a whole new venture for us as we’ve never run an art centre before, but it’s been really great and we keep meeting new people who do really interesting things.”

The new addition has had a positive response from the Northampton community, particularly from artists who have desired a visible space for the public to see what they do.

Becky is pleased that everyone who frequents the space has the shared vision that creatives need to be better connected and publicised, because of how many good things are going on here in Northamptonshire.

“We all have a strong point we agree on and we want to build on that,” said Becky. “We’re a hub where people come together and build connectivity and visibility.”

With impromptu singalongs and giving young artists the chance to showcase their artwork for the first time, the team is proud of the friendly environment they have created – and the connections that have been built between strangers who met at The Creative Place.

The initiative is starting this year by exhibiting college students’ work, which will hopefully give them a confidence boost and a friendly introduction to the possibilities of creative careers.

The team is also introducing monthly Northampton-related ‘creative quests’, and those interested in taking part can collect a card from The Creative Place.

Everyone who completes all of the tasks until the end of March will be entered into a prize draw, in the hope of encouraging more people to be creative in 2025.

For more information, visit The Creative Place’s website here or visit NNCreativePlace on Instagram.