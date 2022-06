A ‘small child’ was taken to hospital after a collision with a car at Northampton cemetery.

The incident happened at Towcester Road cemetery shortly after 1pm on Wednesday (June 8), according to police. The child was taken to hospital as a “precaution”.

A Northamptonshire Police spokeswoman said: “The collision was between a small child and a vehicle. The child is believed to have sustained minor injuries and was taken to Northampton General Hospital as a precaution.”