Small Business Saturday: ‘Where you put your money is a vote towards the lifestyle our town wants’

The owner of an independent Northampton business, which offers a “beautiful oasis of calm”, is the next to share her insights as part of our Small Business Saturday series.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Breathe In Space, located in Welford Road, Kingsthorpe, is a studio providing yoga classes and a holistic centre for all kinds of wellness treatments.

From the varying yoga practices and reflexology, to meditation circles, sound baths and classes for older individuals to keep them strong and balanced, business owner Jo Moore-Occhiuzzi found her calling with The Breathe In Space.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In the holistic part of the building – where Jo has welcomed in other independents to treat their clients – massages, facials, crystal healing, detoxing body wraps and sauna sessions are on offer.

The Breathe In Space, located in Welford Road, is a studio providing yoga classes and a holistic centre for all kinds of wellness treatments.

The founder is also proud to offer a yoga teacher training course, which she says is among her proudest achievements since the business opened to the public more than three years ago.

“We need to keep people aware that we’re here and what we offer,” said Jo. “Small Business Saturday is an amazing opportunity to showcase that. It’s a creative thing to be an entrepreneur and this is a platform for Northampton’s weird and wonderful businesses.”

The founder was asked what message she would like to send to the community, to encourage them to visit and support their favourite small businesses on December 7 and in the run up to Christmas.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Jo said: “We do have a tendency to moan about what’s not there but maybe we don’t use it as much as we should. It’s so easy to click and buy online for convenience, but small businesses offer a personal touch and interaction you can’t get through a screen.”

Business owner Jo Moore-Occhiuzzi found her calling with The Breathe In Space.

This is particularly the case for The Breathe In Space, as the wellness studio provides hands-on care that could not be replicated online.

Jo emphasised that the support of the community means “everything” and said: “It takes time to be embedded into people’s consciousness and people still don’t know we’re here. Their faces light up when they see what’s on offer on their doorstep.

“For Northampton in particular, it’s really important to have independents and stand alone businesses so we have a voice. Where you put your money is a vote towards the lifestyle our town wants.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

When asked if she is proud to be part of such a diverse business community in our town, Jo said: “1000 percent. My parents ran their own businesses and I never thought that’s where my career would go, but it’s in my DNA. I’m really proud, especially to have a business in Northampton.”

The business offers varying yoga practices, reflexology, meditation circles, sound baths and classes for older individuals to keep them strong and balanced.

It is The Breathe In Space’s focus on wellness over fitness in the yoga world that Jo believes sets them apart from others. The small and intimate class sizes, and the fact the team gives attendees their own ‘self-care toolkit’, makes it a unique experience.

The founder hopes it is the team’s personal touches, genuine care for attendees, and support offered to other independents that keep people coming back for more.

Join us tomorrow as we continue the count down to Small Business Saturday by spotlighting some of the amazing independents at the heart of Northampton.

To find out more about The Breathe In Space, visit the business’ website here.