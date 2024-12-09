Small Business Saturday: We should be proud of Northampton’s independents and go out of our way to support them

Having spotlighted some amazing independents across Northampton in the countdown to Small Business Saturday (December 7), we should be proud of what the town has to offer.

Day in and day out I get to speak to the individuals at the heart of our town’s business community, and their passion is something to behold.

They each have such a clear vision about what they want to achieve and the positive difference they want to make to Northampton, by offering their products and services for the benefit of the local economy.

Many have been relentless in overcoming the challenges faced in recent years in order to survive and make a living for their families.

The pandemic remains on everyone’s lips and many are still feeling the effects of that uncertain time, but battle on to keep flying the flag for Northampton’s business community.

It is heartening to see how much hope there is about what the future holds and our team at the Chronicle & Echo wishes each business every success moving into 2025. We hope it is an abundant year and we look forward to continuing to share your stories.

Another of our hopes is that whoever is reading this story got out and about on Saturday (December 7) to support their favourite independent businesses on Small Business Saturday.

Though the importance of supporting small businesses is not limited to just a day and should be encouraged all year round, it is not too late to get involved.

With two-and-a-half weeks to go until the big day, think twice before ordering online from big name retailers and consider paying a visit to our town’s independents.

You are guaranteed to be met with a smile when you enter, and leave feeling enlightened after having a conversation with one of the friendly team members you meet.

Though it may have been easy to fall into the trap of shopping all the Black Friday deals, have your purchases helped sustain the future of Northampton’s business community? If not, it is definitely not too late to change that.

As and when you can, spend your hard-earned money with those who put their heart and soul into their craft for the greater good of our town.