Small Business Saturday: ‘Small businesses are little dreams and we’ve been brave enough to take the leap’

A passionate gluten-free baker is the next to show her support for Small Business Saturday (December 7), by sharing the important reminder that each founder has been brave enough to embark on their dream.

Zara Sey founded GF Shoetown Baker in January 2021 from her home in Abington, and she has flourished as a solo business owner working around her young daughters ever since.

She specialises in gluten-free bakes, dabbles in vegan baking and is proud to supply to a handful of local cafes – as well as doing commissioned orders for customers who have various allergies or simply love her creations.

With both her daughters at home during lockdown, Zara saw the perfect opportunity to launch a business offering gluten-free baked creations.

As doorstep deliveries of sweet treats took off during the pandemic, Zara noticed there was nothing out there for those intolerant to gluten and set out to change that.

Zara first tested as wheat intolerant a decade ago and found that adopting a gluten-free diet was an easier solution for her. Her youngest daughter also had many allergies, including dairy and soya, until she was around two-and-a-half.

Not only does Zara offer brownies and blondies, but birthday and wedding cakes too. She knows how difficult it can be to find creative gluten-free cakes and was pleased to secure her first wedding orders this year.

In recent weeks, she was also proud to join the team at The Lewis Foundation’s new Link Cafe at the Northampton Museum and Art Gallery. She utilises the kitchen twice a week and stocks the cafe with her delicious creations.

“Small businesses are little dreams that people have been brave enough to take the leap and do,” said Zara. “The local community buying our products keeps us going, as well as reviews and word of mouth. That’s the best advertisement you can ask for.”

Zara spoke of the need to be “resilient, open minded and adaptable” as a small business owner, as well as creative to spread the word on social media – which is becoming increasingly challenging.

“You’ve got to ride the highs and lows,” said the business owner. “It can be hard, but it can also be absolutely mindblowing and amazing.

“Support means absolutely everything to me and I’ve got my own gluten-free community – they just get it.”

Creating gluten-free creations is what sets GF Shoetown Baker apart from others, as there is no risk of cross contamination and coeliacs can eat safely with no concern.

Zara is passionate about tailoring her bakes to any allergies, particularly as she has seen a rise in the demand to cater for dairy allergies among children.

The business owner wanted to use the opportunity to shout out the “lovely little pockets of local businesses in beautiful places”, such as The Paddock Pantry in Harlestone Firs and Duston Village Bakery.

For more information on GF Shoetown Baker, visit the business’ Facebook page here.